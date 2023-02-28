Pretoria inner city dwellers sweat it out on Church Square

Pretoria - When birds and people go quiet in the afternoons on Church Square in the heart of Pretoria, sneakers creak and sweat hits the ground. Adults and children have been meeting on Church Square every day at 6pm for aerobics, stretching and strength training routines.

Their goal it to improve all elements of fitness; an activity that has also proven to enhance their mental, emotional and spiritual wellness. Founded by fitness coach Katlego Moloya, 32, the Church Square Fitness Club has been mesmerising people in the CBD for five years and in that time enticed many residents. Fitness fanatics sweat it out under the watchful eye of Katlego Moloya on Church Square in the Pretoria CBD. Picture: Supplied Some people were impressed by the choreography and rhythm displayed by the members, who transitioned between dance styles without even signalling each other, while others joined purely for health reasons.

Their level of fitness is enough to convince anybody that there are physical gains to be drawn from aerobics. The participants said their muscles were stiff and strong, stomachs tight and their overall conditioning kept getting better. Those who wish to lose weight combine this with a good diet and begin to see changes in their bodies. However, some members said they joined because they were going through a lot mentally, while others needed to reconnect with their spiritual side. The intense workout demands focus and helps them delve into positive thoughts, recovering from pain that robbed them of their peace.

Fitness fanatics sweat it out under the watchful eye of Katlego Moloya on Church Square in the Pretoria CBD. Picture: Supplied They said once you’re there exercising with the crew, you forget about your financial problems, relationship difficulties, work-related challenges and get a boost mentally, so you can go out and kick butt the next day – and the day after that. Moloya has been living around Church Square for 11 years and does the sessions and boot camp to promote healthy living. “My passion and commitment to help people motivates me and rubs off on the team as well. We are a club that believes in impacting peoples’ lives through fitness and nutrition.

“It started in 2015 when I developed a passion for fitness, then I joined a nutritional company where I saw a vision to help people through nutrition and fitness in 2018,” said the fitness instructor and wellness coach who likes to say he lives his purpose. His popularity has grown to such an extent that some residents in and around Pretoria have sought his assistance, so once he is done on Church Square, he drags his speakers and gear to have sessions with them. Understanding that some people knock-off late, he hosts one session on Saturdays between 5.30am and 7am.

He said they had a passion to challenge more people to come and join the club and reap the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, but the lack of access to platforms to communicate and demonstrate this passion has been a hindrance. “We don’t have sponsorship. We are looking for anyone that can assist with things like outdoor gym equipment. “We also need assistance with finance for our blankets and food drive in winter. Last year we handed out old clothes and blankets and food to the homeless people at Church Square.

“I am passionate about helping people through fitness. A lot of people are impacted in many ways, including depression and body complications. “I see this thing growing to be an institute, because we are developing youth and young up-coming instructors as from age seven. It is also a platform for young boys and girls to learn discipline,” he said. Members Kathy Baloyi, 40, and her son, Lusani, 13, have been part of the club for some time. Lusani was eight when they joined, and today he is an instructor and teaches new members how to catch the moves quickly.

His friend Rea Sekhoto, 13, has also been part of the club since he was eight. Nelisiwe Mahlangu, 32, said: “I have been a member for two years now. I love it so much. It is really therapeutic for me. “My health was enhanced and my body is very strong. I also have a lot of energy to do work daily.”