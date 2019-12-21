Pretoria malls ready for last-minute Christmas shopping









TSHWANE residents worried about criminals preying on them while they do their last-minute shopping can rest easy as malls, police and members of the Tshwane metro police department are on guard and ready to act. With many residents finalising their last shopping around this time of the year, many have become accustomed to and wary of increased incidents of petty crime also taking place. However, malls across the city have assured shoppers that they have security in place, while also urging shoppers to remain vigilant at all times. Marketing manager for Kolonnade Shopping Centre Monique Janse van Rensburg said they had additional guards on the floor, and their "tactical response vehicles" were patrolling the parking areas. She added that due to their good relationship with the local SAPS and metro police, they also had staff from both departments patrolling the centre and parking area at random times during the day.

“It is important for any person to be vigilant wherever they are and not give opportunistic thieves the chance to steal.

“Keep handbags zipped, close to your body and don’t walk with your cellphone and wallet on display in your hands.”

Pierre Botha, marketing manager for The Grove Mall, east of Pretoria, said they also had mall security in place, as well as a satellite SAPS station on site.

Wonderpark Mall also said they had security on site roaming around the mall during the festivities to ensure that people did not fall prey to thieves.

And even with things slowing down in the inner city, MMC for Community Safety and Emergency Services Karen Meyer urged residents and visitors to heed the call and ensure their safety on the roads as well.

Meyer said this was important as the city’s road network was at the centre of a road network that took people all across the country.

“The reality is that 86% of all incidents are attributable to human error, and incidents of hit and run have increased by 17%, speeding by 14% and reckless overtaking by 10%.”

From the police side, the SAPS welcomed more than 1 434 police constables who graduated last week, to be deployed to five districts around the province.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said 241 would be deployed in Tshwane, 514 in the Johannesburg district, 325 in Ekurhuleni, 184 in Sedibeng and 170 in the West Rand.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela said the new police officers would offer much needed-operational capacity to SAPS during the festive season.

Mawela said the new officers, together with reservists and community patrollers, would serve to increase visibility and flood the streets, public places, recreational parks and shopping malls in the province, in an effort to deliver yet another safe and secure festive season.

Pretoria News