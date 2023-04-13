Pretoria medical doctor Nkholo Seanego is also a sangoma

Pretoria - Imagine being medically treated by a sangoma who also possesses ancestral powers to heal? This is the work of a Pretoria doctor who is also a sangoma.

Dr Nkholo Seanego, popularly known as “Dr Sangoma” by residents of Pretoria, says despite practising the two professions separately, he has been doing both well for years. The traditional healer says he showed signs of being a sangoma while he was still young but he also had a passion to become a medical doctor. He officially opened his doors in February and plies his trade for both practices at phase three Slovo, Mabopane.

The 38-year-old said he was privileged to study his craft for seven years in Cuba a decade ago, where he first learnt the Spanish language. The country is known as a medical capital and trains many aspirant South African doctor. Seanego, who is from Masodi village, Mokopane in Limpopo, says it’s not easy to juggle between the callings.

“It is hectic to juggle between the two because they are both demanding. I do, however, practise them both. Most of my ‘sangoma’, work other than the usual, is done on weekends and after hours.” The doctor says he was born in a poor family who were struggling to make ends meet. “I’m the seventh of eight (children). I’m the only one at home with a higher education degree. I come from a poor community as well.

“I have seen how poor communities are secluded in terms of proper world-class medical services,” he said. Seanego said challenges facing doctors in recent days were many, including economic and social challenges. He questioned the political system of the country. “When you look at the current health system it is badly managed because of the politicisation of it. We have doctors that are not happy and are frustrated with the system.

“The biggest challenge that we face as doctors is the system. The system fails to avail itself when it’s needed.” He said for these reasons he offered his medical services almost for free and because he studied in a country that promotes affordable health care it was inevitable that he would establish a practice that offered low rates. “I believe that there are a lot of loopholes between private health and public health. You find that there is a missing middle that is either far from government hospitals or close to private institutions it is unable to afford.”