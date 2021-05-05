Pretoria News number two DJ Edit SA drops second EP

Pretoria - Assistant editor at Pretoria News Kennedy Mudzuli is dropping his long-awaited second EP as DJ Edit SA this Friday.

You would think that all journalists and newspaper editors’ lives begin and end in the newsrooms where, on a daily basis, words like deadlines and copy are shouted across the corridors to put the paper to bed.

But Mudzuli, who is a multi award-winning journalist, has widened his horizons to compete in one of the most gruelling industries in the world

On Friday, his birthday, the Afro House DJ will be launching his second offering.

The self-titled project is a five-track EP that will be released on all major digital music platforms worldwide under the Mudzuli record label DJ Edit SA Music.

Titled Kennedy Mudzuli EP, it is the second release by the Tshwane-based DJ.

He previously released his debut EP The Shift late last year.

The new EP boasts powerful, varied songs under the Afro House genre.

The five songs that made the final cut include the melodic lead single Morning Glory, featuring Candice T; K-Squad Anthem, Feel The Music, From Me To You featuring Loverss Exclusive and The Ting-Ting Song.

In the music industry, an EP is an acronym for Extended Play, which is a compilation of songs often created for promotional use and covers the middle ground between a single and a full length album.

“This is a huge moment for me because the EP is a birthday present to myself.

Leading up to the day, a couple of digital promotions have been lined up to whet the appetite of music

lovers, including the #MorningGlory challenge to promote the first single off the project, titled Morning Glory.

“This involves posting pictures or videos of anything you get up to in the morning – your morning glory, DjEditSAMorningGlory,” the disc jockey said.

He explained that Friday would start with a couple of radio interviews lined up to announce the release of the project, as well as delivering the first single to several radio stations.

“Later in the day, there will be a private birthday celebration with family and close friends.

“All in all, the next weeks will be all about promoting the EP to ensure it reaches as many people as possible.”

Mudzuli started out with music in his teen years, when he was the “go to guy” for the latest music and a wider catalogue collection.

In the mid-90s he started playing at family gatherings and smaller events, with just a home-made speaker and a basic amplifier.

Asked what inspired his stage name “DJ edit SA”, Mudzuli said: “The name DJ Edit comes from my professional career as a journalist. I edit news and newspapers.

“In this instance, I am editing music to ensure I deliver it to the audience in the best shape and condition possible.

“There are similarities in music and journalism, in that in both there is no room for errors and mediocrity.

The name essentially refers to ‘the South African DJ’ who edits music in order to deliver a quality product to the listener’."

The disk jockey has a weekly mixtape series titled The Shift.

With almost 150 editions, it is one of the longest-running mixtape series around.

He is also a resident DJ at radio stations, SMU FM (Pretoria) and Radio Gamka in Beaufort West.

Mudzuli said excellence, discipline and the value of networking are some of the things he always prioritised, together with always keeping the audience in mind.

Some of his musical highlights are previously working with Tshwane talents such as vocalists Leon Lee, Percy Sleash SA and Princess Hope, as well as producer Kay-9ine.

