Pretoria - James Mahlokwane, a Pretoria News reporter, became the first young comedian performing predominantly in vernacular languages to scoop a Savanna Comics Choice Award for Best Newcomer. The multimedia reporter working at the Pretoria News goes by the stage name Chomi Ya Jeso.

The 29-year-old, who originally hails from Burgersfort, is known for cracking jokes in his home language, Sepedi. His fans always identify him on stage with his signature jacket.

Making jokes in his mother tongue comes naturally to him and he was able to use the language to tell stories about everyday life his audience can relate to.

For example, he said, he could joke about buying a paraffin from a store or buying one egg from the shop - the jokes which would not really appeal to his target audience if he had to tell them in English. The material for his jokes are drawn from things in life that “will not offend other people”.

One of his famous jokes is about how he won't feel sorry for a girlfriend who breaks up with him. Instead, as he pointed out in one of the videos poste on social media, he will report her to Eskom for illegal electricity connection.

While he may have to cover stories about protests, he said he avoided at all costs making fun about subjects related to politics, religion or xenophobia.

And how does his audience receive his jokes? “I think that they love the fact that my style is different from anyone else's. The wearing of the coat; I think they also love the fact that my jokes can accommodate both the young, and people as old as 65 years."

His journey as a comedian started in 2016 after he jumped on stage once or twice to test the reception of the audience to his style of humour. The following year he said he started to do it more seriously, taking advantage of platforms where stand ups used vernac to entertain the audience.

Chomi Ya Jeso said he looked up to two of South Africa’s comic giants - Mashabela Galane and Skhumba - for sticking to vernac during performances.

“I think that corporate South Africa must also recognise comedians who perform predominantly in vernac because they speak directly to the audience. About 70% or more of the people in South Africa speak in vernac,” he said.

Since he started his comedy career, he has headlined shows such as Comedy under the Sun, Dinoko Comedy in Mabopane and Limpopo’s Finest Comedy at Emperors Palace.

A record number of comedians entered the 2019 Savanna Comics Choice Awards now in its ninth year. There are 12 categories and in the newcomer, judges are looking for someone gifted in originality, delivery and consistency.

Mahlokwane attributed his success to hard work and continuing to dream big.

“I think it is all about hard work. Work and work and work. It is when you work very hard that you will be recognised,” said Mahlokwane.

“I was overwhelmed (when I was named the winner). When they announced the name ‘Chomi Ya Chomi’ I was humbled. The feeling can’t be described. I didn’t even know what to say.”

To him, the award is only the beginning of great things to come and he is determined to build on it.

“I want to do a one-man show. The biggest goal is to see myself strong enough to fill up Carnival City’s Big Top Arena,” he said.

And how does he describe himself as a comedian? “I am crazy, energetic and punchy,” he said.

Winner of the Comic of the Year award was Loyiso Gola. Other awards included Pele-Pele as Audience Choice, Kagiso Lediga as Comics Pen, Tsitsi Chiumya as Next Level, Celeste Ntuli as Flying Solo and Comedy G, Siya Seya as Native Tongue, Popps Modikoane as Headliner of the Year, Soli Philander as Lifetime Achievement and Long John the Comedia and Pan African Comic of the Year.

Pretoria News editor Val Boje congratulated Mahlokwane on his achievement.

