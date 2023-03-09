Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Pretoria News Weekend now only available on our digital platform

A front page of The Pretoria News Weekend. Picture: File

A front page of The Pretoria News Weekend. Picture: File

Published Mar 9, 2023

Share

Pretoria - Your favourite Saturday read, the Pretoria News Weekend is now only available on our digital platform.

You can still enjoy the same content mix with news, lifestyle, personal finance and sport – as well as your favourite puzzles.

What we hope is that the user experience is better for you and with the app being powered by Zinio, the world’s first and largest digital newsstand, we believe it will.

Trusted by millions of readers around the world, the platform will provide a much better user experience with features like PDF and text

view of stories, night mode, listen function and the ability to increase text size.

More on this

Instructions on how to access your digital edition

Access via App (Apple ios and Android)

Download our new app from the App Store and search for “Pretoria News Weekend”

1. Tap on Account

2. Tap on SIGN IN

3. Tap on SIGN UP

4. Enter your email address

5. Enter your password and confirm

6. Tap SIGN UP

7. Tap on the Library tab to access your issue

Access via Web

To access the web version, see pretorianewsweekend.zinioapps.com

1. Click on top right icon

2. Enter your email address (linked to your subscription)

3. Enter your password and confirm

4. Click REGISTER

5. Go to “My Library” to start reading

We thank you for your ongoing support and welcome feedback.

Pretoria News

Related Topics:

Independent MediaMedia Freedom

Share