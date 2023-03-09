Pretoria News Weekend now only available on our digital platform

Pretoria - Your favourite Saturday read, the Pretoria News Weekend is now only available on our digital platform. You can still enjoy the same content mix with news, lifestyle, personal finance and sport – as well as your favourite puzzles.

What we hope is that the user experience is better for you and with the app being powered by Zinio, the world’s first and largest digital newsstand, we believe it will. Trusted by millions of readers around the world, the platform will provide a much better user experience with features like PDF and text view of stories, night mode, listen function and the ability to increase text size.

Instructions on how to access your digital edition Access via App (Apple ios and Android) Download our new app from the App Store and search for “Pretoria News Weekend”

1. Tap on Account 2. Tap on SIGN IN 3. Tap on SIGN UP

4. Enter your email address 5. Enter your password and confirm 6. Tap SIGN UP

7. Tap on the Library tab to access your issue Access via Web To access the web version, see pretorianewsweekend.zinioapps.com

1. Click on top right icon 2. Enter your email address (linked to your subscription) 3. Enter your password and confirm

4. Click REGISTER 5. Go to “My Library” to start reading We thank you for your ongoing support and welcome feedback.