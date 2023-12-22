Pretoria NPOs to celebrate Christmas with the homeless

Staff Reporter DA KLAN Foundation and #BrosDoMatter are hosting the fourth annual Christmas celebration with the street homeless people on Christmas Day in Tshwane from 8am.

Like in the previous years, the event will be held at Church Square in the heart of South Africa's capital city. The event was conceived in memory of the late Phineas Mokhulu Sibanyoni, founder of Da Klan Foundation and #BrosDoMatter. The first annual event came just weeks after the death of the father of the Da Klan Foundation in 2020, Sibanyoni. The foundation gave birth to #BrosDoMatter.

The celebration is held in his honour. Sibanyoni established the foundation and later #BrosDoMatter, under the leadership of his wife Emma Sibanyoni, since 2019. The event comes as a tribute to the man who have made it possible for all these organisations to come alive. Through this event - The Celebration Of Christmas with Our Extended Families - we intend to outline the importance of the safety, health and the future of our homeless families #BrosDoMatter is committed to promoting the education, empowerment, rehabilitation, welfare and social justice of every man and boy child.

“There has been a great neglect of men and boy children in South Africa as their welfare is ignored by many. Many people and organisations have come in to promote the welfare of girl children, leaving the men and the boy child behind.” "This has therefore left many South Africans ignorant on the rights, well-being, welfare and social justice of men and the boy child. We have witnessed the abandonment feeling of our extended families. Most of these families are made up of men and boys." The collaboration of the two organisations, according to Sibanyoni, "is to create an awareness on this issue among the vulnerable community as well as highlighting the importance of safety and health awareness. These issues are left alone by our communities."

She added: This event intends to bring hope, smiles and happiness. To our homeless families, we are saying that we are willing to help change your lives. "We are therefore appealing to our communities to assist in making a difference to our homeless community by donating any perishables, clothes, blankets or money to make the event a success." These may be delivered to the venue on the day. Alternatively, contact 064 512 5246, or What's App 076 774 6889 to arrange for collection.