Pretoria residents ranked fourth among South Africans with healthiest weight

Noxolo Miya Pretoria - The people of Pretoria were ranked fourth among South Africans with the healthiest weight, according to a survey conducted last year.

The Discovery Vitality ObeCity Index study found, after an analysis of almost 3 000 people across the country, that Vitality members in Cape Town had the healthiest weight, followed by Johannesburg. In third place was Durban, and then Pretoria, according to the health check assessment, made up of five measures, among them blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol. There was also a weight assessment, which included weight, height, and waist circumference, and participants were required to sign a non-smoker’s declaration; all to reveal which city in South Africa is the healthiest.

The cities were ranked according to the percentage of healthy food items purchased in comparison to overall food items bought. It found that: “In 2022, members in Cape Town purchased the most healthy food items while those in Pretoria purchased the least. “Members in Cape Town purchased 7.5% more healthy food items relative to those in Pretoria. Johannesburg had the highest proportion of members logging a workout, with Gqeberha and Cape Town coming in second and third place.”

Bloemfontein had the lowest number of members logging a workout while Johannesburg had a 5% higher proportion of Vitality members logging workouts relative to Bloemfontein. But, Discovery said, while food and workouts counted for lean people, genetics also had a part to play in people being overweight. “Genes may play a part in obesity and excessive weight, but the main cause of obesity is poor nutrition, lack of physical activity and psychological issues.

“Globally, research shows good nutrition and physical activity are important for managing weight. That is why we also analysed members’ physical activity and food purchasing data to give us insights into our members’ exercise and eating habits,” said Discovery Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender. Govender said the weight loss journey was not an easy one, but being overweight increased the risk of developing lifestyle diseases, including Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, certain cancers, as well as premature death. In addition, women’s health category manager for Pharma Dynamics, Rene Schickerling, said people who were obese had a 50% to 100% increased risk of premature death from all causes compared to those who are within a healthy weight range.

Johannesburg-based endocrinologist Dr Sundeep Ruder said another aspect of obesity was its association with depression, anxiety and mood disorders. Unhealthy eating was, however, a primary driver. “Mind issues can lead to obesity through behavioural change and hormonal changes. Cortisol can go up, adrenalin can go up, and the constant release of hormones can have negative effects on your weight. “So there is an indirect effect through behaviour change and mood, and a direct effect through hormones as well,” he said. Health experts advise that one should see a doctor regularly for advice on a healthy food plan and an exercise routine that fits within your budget, especially if you’re unsure where to begin or how much weight you need to lose.