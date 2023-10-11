Pretoria student 18-year-old Azanda Nyangintsimbi wins visual arts scholarship

Pretoria - It was a night of glitz and glamour as sponsors, adjudicators, mentors, members of the public, family and friends gathered at the Joburg Theatre’s Lesedi Theatre on Saturday for the showcase by the Arts & Culture Trust Nyoloha Scholarship Programme. This was for the announcement of the winners of the Performing Arts and Visual Arts categories.

After months of mentorship, a week of arts workshops, rehearsals and masterclasses, the 15 finalists selected to possibly walk away with one of two fully paid scholarship valued at R350 000 to study for an arts degree at a South African arts institution of their choice, waited with baited breath to hear who would be chosen the winners of the Arts & Culture Trust’s performing arts and visual arts categories. Excitement mounted as Nyoloha adjudicator and well known artist, curator and lecturer Gordon Froud took to the stage, where he announced to rapturous applause that 18-year-old Azanda Nyangintsimbi from Pretoria was the winner of the Nyoloha Visual Arts scholarship. The tension in the theatre was palpable as Jessica Denyschen, CEO of the Arts & Culture Trust, called out the winner of the Nyoloha Performing Arts scholarship: 25-year-old Naledi Lebelo from Bloemfontein.

The Nyoloha Scholarship Programme is an undergraduate scholarship programme aimed at providing opportunities for school-leavers to pursue a tertiary qualification in the visual and performing arts. In partnership with Nedbank, Sun International, the Market Theatre, Arts & Culture Trust Nyoloha Scholarship Programme has offered scholarships since 2009. Following a two-year interruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2022 relaunch of the programme was introduced in partnership with long-term sponsors and partners the Arts & Culture Trust, Sun International and Nedbank, as well as Business and Arts South Africa, under a new organisational strategy.