Pretoria to Polokwane N1 road spiking duo nabbed

Pretoria - Limpopo police have arrested two people believed to be part of a spiking gang that has been terrorising motorists along the N1 and R101 between Polokwane and Pretoria. The alleged criminals’ modus operandi is to target motorists by placing spikes on the road, and then rob them at gunpoint when they stop with punctures.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed that two members of the gang were arrested on Monday while others were being sought. He said: “The Mokopane Crime Prevention, Modimolle Dog Unit, Mokopane Crime Intelligence Unit and detectives successfully tracked down the suspects allegedly responsible for these crimes. “The two arrested were found in possession of spikes carried in a bag, a firearm and ammunition, and pliers apparently used to cut the fence along the road.

“One of the suspects is employed as a security guard in the area and the other is an undocumented foreign national. “The suspects have been linked to several robberies committed along the said roads. “Several road-spike incidents have been reported on these roads in recent years. The two suspects will face charges related to robbery and will be appearing in court soon.”

Meanwhile, about 1 377 suspects aged between 21 and 54 were arrested for various offences including rape, murder, armed robberies, attempted murder, assault, burglaries, stock theft, dealing in drugs, the possession of unlawful firearms and ammunition, and contravention of the Disaster Management Act regulations. “In Mopani, foreign-owned shops and other businesses were the targets of armed criminals terrorising the area, allegedly committing business robberies using a white Toyota Corolla as a getaway vehicle. “On Thursday (September 2), a similar vehicle with five occupants was spotted along the Tickyline Road.

“A team of operatives from the Tzaneen Tracking Team, Mopani detectives assisted by Willie of Wilkie K9 and Letaba Security jointly operating in the area cornered the said vehicle and arrested all five suspects.” Mojapelo added that explosives, firearms and ammunition, clothing, number plates for various vehicles and 13 cellphones were found in the vehicle and confiscated. “One of the firearms was reported to have been robbed from a security company in Bolobedu. The suspects have been linked to business robberies that have plagued the area for some time.”

On Saturday, detectives from Seshego SAPS arrested three suspects aged between 32 and 54 in connection with the murder of a 37-year-old man at Moletjie GaMakibelo last Friday. “The deceased was severely assaulted with sharp objects and succumbed to the injuries on arrival at the hospital.” In Mahwelereng, two suspects involved in a spate of armed robberies were arrested during an intelligence-driven joint operation last week.