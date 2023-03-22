Pretoria West mother has her heart set on bagging Mrs SA title

Noxolo Miya Pretoria - Wife, mother and primary school teacher Julia Mudau, can now add Mrs South Africa 2023 semi-finalist to her list of achievements.

Mudau grew up in Upington in the Northern Cape and although she comes from a small “very disadvantaged family” she knew she wanted to inspire those around her. On February 3, she was informed of her latest achievement by the pageant’s organisers, National Casting, after an event at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg. The Pretoria West resident said it was an honour to be part of a platform that aligned with her values and passions.

“I am excited, moreover I felt honoured to be chosen as one of the semi-finalists. I was inspired by the vision and mission of this pageant which is self-development, self-discovery, women development and community development,” said Mudau. Mrs SA is a self-discovery and empowerment programme that celebrates diversity, ambition, and confidence. It showcases some of the country’s most phenomenal and talented women and equips them with the skills and tools to achieve their dreams. Mudau said her mission was to make a difference in her community and restore hope. “I was motivated to learn that Mrs SA empowered women; I then felt I would love to become part of their goal.”

As part of her journey, she hopes to bring back hope to the youth. “My wish for the youth is for them to never lose hope, not to look at their current circumstances as a barrier. I also want to be able to motivate South Africans to hold on to their dreams. Nothing is impossible. Nothing can hold you back. My wish is to make that difference to my community and in South Africa. “The event received an impressive number of high-quality entries this year. The panel was looking for women who were interested in empowering others, who display strong family values and are passionate about making a difference in their community and the world.”