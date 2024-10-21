Pretoria zoo celebrates 125 years of conservation, science and adventure

The National Zoological Garden in Pretoria, a hub for South African wildlife research, public engagement and tourism, is celebrating its 125th anniversary. The only zoo with national status, has more than a century of experience in protecting and showcasing South Africa’s biodiversity, wildlife and conservation efforts.

From October 17 to 31, 2024 visitors to the zoo will enjoy exclusive anniversary specials. Each weekend, the first 125 visitors will gain free entry, and tickets will be 50% off, daily, providing a great opportunity for all to explore the zoo at a reduced cost. Visitors can also enjoy a variety of daily activities designed to inform educate and entertain. These include school lessons for young learners, animal talks, and zoo adventure sessions, where visitors can experience lion feeding, giraffe interaction, gorilla enrichment, and alligator feeding. These activities offer a closer look at the fascinating animals that call the zoo home, while providing an opportunity to learn more about the importance of conservation and the care provided to the animals. In addition, progress is being made in the ongoing facility enhancement project, with renovations at most animal enclosures now almost done. Revamping of 116 display enclosures is complete. The revamping of 15 more enclosures is nearing completion.

Over the past two years, the National Zoological Garden has been dedicated to upgrading its infrastructure, beginning renovations in June 2022 and aiming for completion by the end of this year. Many enclosures have been completed, and in these areas the animals have returned to their newly-upgraded homes. Other animals are eagerly awaiting their turn as construction is nearing completion across the zoo. In enclosures where construction work is still in progress, animals are temporarily relocated within the zoo, with the majority still on display in alternative areas. Reflecting on this milestone, Shonisani Munzhedzi, CEO of the South African National Biodiversity Institute, said: "The National Zoological Garden has played a pivotal role in both conservation and public education. Our work goes beyond being a tourist attraction; we are committed to preserving endangered species, advancing wildlife research, and fostering a deeper understanding of biodiversity. As we celebrate 125 years, we encourage the public to experience the zoo’s unique offerings and support the important work we do.” Leslie Mudimeli, executive director of the zoo, said: “Not only do we provide a space where families and visitors can enjoy time with animals, but we also stand as a research institution, recognised by the Department of Science and Innovation as a certified science centre."

The national zoo is home to more than 4 200 animals, from rainforest tarantulas to tigers and lions. Each of these creatures thrives under the expert husbandry of a team of dedicated biologists, curators and keepers who work to ensure the animals are housed in habit-appropriate enclosures. The facility has a successful breeding programme for vulnerable and endangered wildlife endemic to southern Africa. This includes the Sungazer Lizards. The captive breeding programme at the National Zoological Garden has taken years of planning, and preparation, with careful attention paid to the environmental conditions and husbandry needs of the Sungazers. The zoo currently houses 27 adult Sungazers, all of which were rescued by Nature Conservation officials from the illegal wildlife trade. In 2023, the zoo celebrated the birth of four Sungazer Lizards a testament to the dedication and hard work of its staff and researchers and their South African National Biodiversity Institute counterparts.

In addition, the zoo has released Cape Vultures, in collaboration with Vulpro, into the wild. Since 1997, it has successfully incubated, hatched and raised one to three chicks every breeding season. Most recently, the zoo introduced Sylvester, a male buff-cheeked gibbon, to a female gibbon as part of an international breeding collaboration programme and was pleased to announce the first offspring from this special pair in July 2024. For individuals and organisation that wish to support wildlife conservation, the zoo runs the Adopt a Wild Child programme. For an annual contribution ranging from R150 to R1250, participants will receive free entry to the zoo for a year and a personalised certificate of adoption. This programme offers a meaningful way to stay connected to the zoo while directly supporting its conservation efforts.