Pretoria - He prowls the city streets and parks at night, preying on the homeless. Now those who sleep rough in Pretoria are living in fear after at least five homeless men have been murdered in their sleep. Police have appointed a multidisciplinary investigative and increased patrols, but to date no arrests have been made. But for the homeless themselves, it is as if nobody really cares, and they doubt the killer will be caught.

On Friday, homeless men and those who sleep on the streets around the Pretoria CBD huddled together, saying they believed only they could catch the killer, who they are certain is someone familiar with them and their habits.

“They can tell people all they want that they are working on this, but we know the truth. Not a single police officer has come to ask us if we have information or to check up on how things are going. We know that these killings don’t matter, and we don’t matter because they see us as nothing.

“If it were other people killed like this, we know these high-investigative units they talk of would actually materialise,” said a representative who asked not to be named.

Joseph Mathebula, who’s spent five years on the streets, said everyone in their group was talking about the killings and was genuinely worried.

He said he hoped the police would get to the bottom of the problem and make an arrest soon so they could rest more easily. “Life on the streets has taught me that nothing is easy.”

Gauteng provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said there were no new developments but denied police were not taking the matter seriously. She pleaded for support from the public and for anyone with any information which could be of help to contact their nearest police station, or the Sunnyside police station, or to call the crime stop number, 0860010111.

It was important for police to be cautious about information they released, according to Gérard Labuschagne, a forensic psychologist.

Speaking to eNCA on Friday, he said if one was dealing with a serial killer, one did not want him to know too much about the investigation, as this could jeopardise the case and put people at increased risk.

When the fourth and fifth bodies were found on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, fears were raised that a serial killer was responsible.

The City of Tshwane is working with NGOs in the field to increase the number of safe shelters, but Labuschagne said it was difficult to reach all the homeless in a city like Pretoria, where almost every piece of open ground had people sleeping on it.

Two homeless men who sleep in the Magnolia Dell area have now come forward and told police of their lucky escapes from attacks by a knife- wielding man wearing a balaclava who they believe may be the killer.

Wayne Renkin, of the Tshwane Leadership Foundation which tackles homelessness, among other issues, said it took a certain personality to have such disregard for human life.

