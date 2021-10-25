Pretoria’s Propaganda nightclub closed after drive-by shooting, killing of TUT student

Pretoria - The management of the Propaganda nightclub in Pretoria central where a Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student was shot and killed last week has temporarily suspended operations in solidarity and condemnation of the senseless violence. Last week a third year student from the university was shot and killed in the early hours of Friday morning in what was believed to be a drive-by shooting.

The following day after the incident students from the university protested outside the club demanding it be closed and for the police to investigate the brutal killing. In a statement released shortly after the incident, the club management indicated that the student was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting, with one of the club's security officers also sustaining injuries and currently being treated in hospital. Urgent Media Alert!!!

A 3rd year TUT Student was shot dead on the 22 Oct 2021 @ Propaganda Night Club. Students are currently protesting in front of Propaganda demanding full investigation and compensation to the family of the victim or the Club be closed permanently. pic.twitter.com/kkN8f8FL4m — SYLVESTER H. (@vesterwithN) October 22, 2021 "Our management and staff are deeply saddened by this heart-wrenching incident and we send our deepest and sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased."

"We are working diligently with the SAPS to assist in apprehending the unidentified suspects. We have decided to cease operations until further notice as an act of solidarity and condemnation of this senseless violence." Phaphama Tshitshikhawe, TUT university spokesperson said the university was made aware of the shooting of the student from the Faculty of Management Sciences at the club last week. Tshitshikhawe said the student worked as a part-time dancer and choreographer.

She said the identity of the student as well as the memorial and funeral details would not be revealed until his family was fully notified of the incident. On social media however students posted images of student Kamogelo Chiota as the victim and posted videos of the protest held by students outside the nightclub. Police are still to confirm the shooting and subsequent murder investigation.