Probe finds allegations of sexual harassment against health science university’s Peter Mbati ‘without merit’

Pretoria - An investigation by Sefako Makgatho Health Science University’s council into the alleged dark past of its principal and vice-chancellor Professor Peter Mbati has yet again found allegations of sexual harassment against him to be without merit. “Based on the outcome of the investigative report, council resolved that there was no merit in the allegations levelled against him,” the university said.

The university council said that it had received another whistle-blower’s report last month, containing allegations against Mbati. Maria Rambauli, the chairperson of the council, said the report was centred around Mbati’s 2020 appointment, which was allegedly tainted with irregularities. She said following the receipt of the report, the council mandated the university’s audit committee and risk committee to initiate an investigation.

Rambauli said the investigation was also meant to advise the council on the veracity of the allegations levelled against Mbati. The outcome of the investigation was presented to the council at a special meeting on February 10. Rambauli said the report denounced the two affidavits that formed the basis of the whistle-blowers’ claims, as falsified.

As a result of these actions, she said the council resolved that disciplinary action must be taken against the employees, whose actions had brought the university into disrepute. Challenges to Mbati’s appointment surfaced within days of him taking up the post. These emanated from allegations of sexual harassment against him while he was at the University of Venda between 2011 and 2017. Professor Thidziambi Phendla, Dean of Education at that university, laid a sexual harassment charge against Mbati, accusing him of sexually harassing her on several occasions between 2008 and 2010.

In June 2020, the parliamentary portfolio committee for higher education, science, and technology questioned his appointment while the allegations were pending. At the time, the committee was informed by the Commission for Gender Equality that the University of Venda had failed to implement the recommendations of a December 2014 report regarding allegations of sexual harassment against him. It stated that Mbati was accused of sexual harassment by a professor who lodged a complaint with the commission in May 2012.

After an investigation, the commission reported it found the allegations to be convincing, and that the failure by the university to discipline Mbati was a direct contravention of the university’s policy on sexual harassment. The report, therefore, recommended that the university should implement clause 5.2 of its sexual harassment policy by instituting a formal disciplinary inquiry against Mbati. The commission said Mbati further sought to review the report in the South Gauteng High Court, but failed. However, he succeeded in gagging portions of it.

In September 2020, the portfolio committee announced it had again probed Mbati’s appointment, but found that he was in fact cleared of abuse of power allegations while at the University of Venda. It added that Mbati was also cleared of the sexual harassment accusations. Committee member Philemon Mapulane, who initially accused the institution of appointing a person tainted by allegations of sexual abuse, said they had confirmed that the claims were dismissed by the police, the Commission for Gender Equality, and the Limpopo university.