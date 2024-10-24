Professor Bonang Mohale to deliver the 12th annual Neville Alexander Memorial Lecture

The lecture will be held to commemorate the legacy of the renowned political activist and proponent of mother-tongue education, Dr Neville Alexander. This year’s lecture will be delivered by Professor Bonang Mohale, the Chancellor of the University of the Free State under the theme, "State of the Economy".

The purpose of the memorial lecture is, amongst other things to honour the legacy of the late Alexander and to acknowledge his contributions to advancing the mother-tongue education, generate debate that contributes to public discourse, promote academic intellectualism, stimulate intellectual dialogue on literary discourse and contemporary issues, and advance Unisa’s social impact through teaching.

The 2024 guest speaker, Mohale, has served as the President of Business Unity South Africa, Professor of Practice in the University of Johannesburg’s Business School in the Faculty of Business and Economics as well as Chairman of entities such as The Bidvest Group Limited, Arcelor Mittal, Swiss Solutions Africa and SBV Services.

He is a member of the Community of Chairpersons of the World Economic Forum and author of the two bestselling books; "Lift as you Rise" and "Behold the Turtle". Some of his accolades include the Presidential Award for his "Servanthood in South African industry and the economic empowerment of previously disadvantaged individuals.". He has also been included in the Reputation Poll International’s 2023 list of the ‘100 Most Reputable Africans’.