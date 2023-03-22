Progress made in upgrade of Solomon Mahlangu Drive in Mamelodi, says Panyaza Lesufi

Pretoria - The long-overdue construction of Solomon Mahlangu Drive in Mamelodi is finally taking shape, four years after its inception and numerous interruptions. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi reiterated that progress was being made to complete the R300 artery, which has experienced delays due to the Covid-19 lockdown and community-motivated interruptions.

MEC for Roads and Logistics, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, recently lambasted the contractor for failing to deliver the road last year. Some workers were seen working on Monday amid the EFF national shutdown. Lesufi said it was now time for less talking and more working when it came to the road, which was under expansion to smooth the traffic flow to and from Pretoria. Premier Panyaza Lesufi claims there is progress in the construction of the expansion of Solomon Mahlangu Drive in Mamelodi. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) The road experiences high traffic during peak hours, hence the need to expand, especially towards Nellmapius, where it may have four lanes per side.

When ActionSA member @Vhengani, on social media, asked Lesufi for a time frame for the completion of the project so he could be held accountable, he replied: “Indeed, we do not need spectators to hold others accountable, but ideas to grow economic opportunities for all. “How nice it would be to suggest a car hire or restaurant opportunity, rather than suspiciously and clandestinely suggesting it will not happen. Seek opportunities instead of being grumpy.” As other social media users responded to Lesufi’s tweet, Musi Raseroka said: “I hope those other guys, the real owners of Mamelodi, will not interrupt this good work that will benefit all of Mamelodi and those who use that road to pass through Mams to town.”

Diale-Tlabela flagged the contractor for poor performance, and also highlighted that some delays were caused by encroachment on the road reserve and community activity since the road was launched in 2019. The road stretches almost 12km in a north-easterly direction, linking Lynnwood Road to the K54 in Mamelodi. It is considered one of the most important roads in Mamelodi because it helps travellers link to other areas. According to Diale-Tlabela, her department would commence conducting background checks on companies it appointed to run our roads infrastructure construction projects.