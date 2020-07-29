Proof of residence papers accessible, says Tshwane

Pretoria - Tshwane has assured residents that they can still obtain proof of residences despite recent claims by the DA that the task previously executed by councillors has been neglected. The party accused the City of not having measures in place to issue proof of residences following the dissolution of council in March. Councillors were charged with the responsibility to issue proof of residences within their wards to comply with Financial Intelligence Centre Act requirements. DA mayoral candidate Randall Williams suggested that the City of Tshwane lacked measures to assist residents with proof of residence. Williams said: “With the Tshwane council being illegally dissolved by the Gauteng provincial government, there is no one legislated to take over this responsibility.”

According to him, the neglect of such a responsibility smacked of service delivery failures by a team of administrators appointed to run the municipality in the absence of the mayor and councillors.

Williams said: “It is highly impossible that eight illegally imposed administrators can do the work that was previously done by 214 councillors across 107 wards in the third largest city in the world.”

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba rebutted the suggestions that the issuing of proof of residence was being neglected.

Bokaba said as a norm and standard operating procedure, proof of address was processed by councillors assisted with the forms by officials in regional offices within the office of the speaker.

He, however, said: “In the current circumstances, where there are no councillors and authorised officials and/or policy permitting issuing of proof of address by officials, officials in the office of the speaker based in regions have been requested to assist residents with the forms for confirmation of address.

“Residents will have to go to the nearest police station and/or commissioner of oaths for commission or certification.”

Pretoria News