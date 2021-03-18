Protest at Limpopo’s Annesley mine leaves 3 dead, 4 arrested

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - A violent protest left three people dead and four protesters arrested at Annesley mine in Tubatse outside Burgersfort in Limpopo this week. The deceased were two mine security guards and one protester. The four arrested are between the ages of 31 and 42, and, according to the police, they were charged with three counts of murder, robbery and malicious damage to property when they appeared before the Praktiseer Magistrate’s Court yesterday. Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojalefa said: “The protesters, who are from Segorong village near Burgersfort, allegedly went to Annesley mine at about 10.15am and, on arrival, demanded to see the management. “They then allegedly overwhelmed the security officers on duty, disarmed them and during the confrontation some shots were fired, and windows of the guardroom were smashed.”

He said the two security guards were shot, and one died at the scene, while the other died in hospital yesterday.

“One of the protesters was also shot and taken to the local clinic, where he later succumbed to his injuries yesterday.

“The police were then called, and on arrival at the mine the group started running in different directions. The two security officers were still in the vicinity, lying on the ground. One was certified dead by paramedics and the other was taken to Dilokong hospital, where he later passed on,” Mojalefa said.

The police managed to recover a rifle that was found abandoned in the area, but one pistol was still missing.

He added that the rifle was allegedly taken from one of the slain security guards.

“The motive for this violent protest will be determined by unfolding police investigations. The acting provincial commissioner of police, Major-General Samuel Manala, has condemned the incident and urged the investigators to hunt down the remaining suspects.”

More arrests are expected.

Pretoria News