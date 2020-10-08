Provincial legislature urges end to Gautrain protest

Pretoria - The committee on roads and transport in the provincial legislature has called on Gautrain and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA to find common ground to end the ongoing strike by workers. Chairperson of the committee Dumisani Dakile said they had noted with concern the strike by workers affiliated to the union at the Midrand offices of Bombela Operating Company, the builder and operator of the Gautrain. The committee said although the company had reported that the strike would have no impact on Gautrain bus services, it wanted to see an end to it. It said a prolonged strike could have a negative impact on commuters who used the Gautrain service. Dakile said: “We take note that the financial burden post Covid-19 lockdown will have an impact on everyone and the economy.

“The pandemic has even left commuters with fewer options of efficient modes of transport services in Gauteng. We therefore appeal to Bombela and the union to meet again and negotiate a settlement that will be satisfactory to both employer and employees.”

Some workers affiliated to the union have been on a “no work, no pay” strike since Monday, demanding an 8% increase in wages.

This is meant to assist the lowest-earning workers, who earn R8500 a month.

However, Gautrain has only offered a 4.1% increase and called on workers to return to work as it was undergoing financial distress due to tough economic conditions brought upon the world by the pandemic.

Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said there had not been a development to report with regard to the negotiations, but the contingencies put in place to assist passengers were still running smoothly without interruption.

The union said the strike would continue until the employer showed a willingness to return to the table to negotiate meaningfully.

