Public warned about unauthorised use of City of Tshwane logo

Pretoria - The public and individual companies have been urged to refrain from using the City of Tshwane’s logo or its sub-brands without authorisation from the municipality. Municipal spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said any further wrongful and unlawful use of the City’s logo or its sub-brands may result in legal action against organisations using the said logo or that of its sub-brands without permission.

“The City of Tshwane would like to inform institutions, companies, organisations and the broader public and individuals that it discourages the unlawful use of its official logo, as well as that of all its sub-brands, namely, the Tshwane Metro Police, Emergency Services, Tshwane Economic Development Agency and Housing Company Tshwane,” he said. The logo and sub-brands, he said, were for the exclusive use of the City in promoting its identity, projects and programmes. Use of the logo was guided by the communication, marketing and events policy and the City’s corporate identity guidelines.

He said the City’s communication, marketing and events department was the authorised custodian of the municipality’s logo and its sub-brands. “If it turns out that organisations or institutions wish to use the City’s logo or that of its sub-brands, approval needs to be obtained from the communication, marketing and events deprtment. “In such instances, official communication such as an approved report or an endorsement letter will be required,” Mashigo said.