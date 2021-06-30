Public warned not to fall for Marabastad accommodation scam

Municipal parastatal Housing Company Tshwane has warned against a scam targeting unsuspecting people looking for accommodation at the R525 million blocks of flats in Marabastad, currently under construction. Cape Town - Municipal parastatal Housing Company Tshwane has warned against a scam targeting unsuspecting people looking for accommodation at the R525 million blocks of flats in Marabastad, currently under construction.

The alleged scammers have been circulating a message on social media under the pretext that they are acting on behalf of the entity or the City of Tshwane. In a media statement, the municipality said the message requesting residents to apply for rooms to rent flats was misleading. “We would like to emphasise that this message is devoid of any truth and is a scam,” the City said. The City further cautioned the public not to fall for the scam “as there is no such notice issued by the company nor the City”.

“In addition, we urge the public to always be vigilant of fraudulent activities and not to pay anyone for processing their housing applications. “We are appalled at the scammers who prey on the emotions of our residents. We suspect that the aim of the scammers is to con vulnerable community members who are desperate for accommodation.” Those peddling such false information have been warned that they “will be arrested, charged and prosecuted, as their actions border to criminality”.

“We request the public to contact the entity whenever they come across such notices that are issued outside the norms and procedures of its processes,” The false message doing the rounds on social media requests that people apply for rooms to rent at the Marabastad flats with effect from Monday and yesterday. The under-construction blocks of flats are being built under the government’s social housing programme, which would give rise to at least 1 200 housing units.