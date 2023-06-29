Public warned of swindler purporting to be police officer offering to make dockets disappear

Pretoria - The Freedom Front Plus in Gauteng has warned the public of a swindler, purporting to be a police officer, who promises to make dockets disappear if paid. The party’s member of the provincial legislature, Kobus Hoffman, told Pretoria News that he had received several complaints from the public and had since reported the matter to the Pretoria, Mayerton, Johannesburg and Douglasdale police stations.

He also said he had reported the matter to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). Speaking to Pretoria News yesterday, Hoffman said: “A person who uses various names including that of Captain Mokoena and has access to the police internal documents, calls people who have been found to be in the wrong and extorts money from them so that he can make their dockets disappear.” He warned residents that if anyone approached them and offered to scrap a case from the court roll, they should report it to the police immediately.

“The individual, pretending to be a policeman, usually contacts people who have been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. The individual assures them that he works with the prosecutors of the relevant magistrate's court. “The accused is then furnished with the docket number as well as all the information contained in that docket,” Hoffman said. He added that the party was in possession of recordings of conversations between an accused and the alleged swindler which had been handed over to the police and Ipid.

However, Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said the directorate was not aware of the matter. Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that they were aware of the incidents and were investigating. “Unfortunately, we cannot divulge much information to avoid jeopardising the investigation which is at an advanced stage,” she said.

Meanwhile Independent Media reported yesterday that four SAPS officers and a Tshwane Metro Police officer were arrested for a business robbery and faced charges of corruption, armed robbery and kidnapping. Hawks spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the suspects, aged 25 to 42, and were arrested on Monday and Tuesday. “Four police officials, a Tshwane Metro Police officer, and two civilians were allegedly involved in an armed robbery that took place on June 14. It is alleged that the suspects, two of whom were dressed in full police uniform, committed a robbery at the residence of a businesswoman in Malvern, Johannesburg,” he said.