Pule Shayi eyes Limpopo ANC’s top job in bid to oust Stan Mathabatha

Pretoria - ANC branches in Norman Mashabane Region, Limpopo, have chosen to back chairperson Pule Shayi in the party's June provincial elective conference. Shayi, also Mopani District Municipality mayor, will be contesting current chairperson and Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha.

This will be seen as a fierce battle because the region is the biggest in the province with 129 branches. Mathabatha was uncontested in 2018 during the party’s elective conference at the Ranch Hotel, outside Polokwane. Regional spokesperson Peter Ngobeni said the regional executive committee and its branches were in full support of Shayi in his bid to oust Mathabatha.

He said: “ANC branches in the Norman Mashabane Region resolved to support comrade Pule Shayi to form part of the provincial executive committee (PEC) officials, preferably as the provincial chairperson, on the occasion of the ANC Norman Mashabane special regional general council on Saturday. “Branches of the ANC in Norman Mashabane Region have shown enormous confidence in the outstanding and admirable leadership attributes of our regional chairperson. His political acumen will help energise the organisation to replenish itself and make it more agile.”

Ngobeni vowed that all structures of the ANC, particularly ANCYL, ANCWL and the ANCVL were in full support of Shayi's candidature. “He is a disciplined leader of the ANC who knows and understands that it is not about him but the hopes, aspirations and extended scope of demands of branches. “The structures asked him to stand and he agreed … the regional chairperson is available for the position.”

Ngobeni could not divulge the names of those who would be contesting. However, he gave an indication that the region would be contesting all top five positions. He said: “We will be contesting all top five positions for now until the finalisation of the discussions with other regions, preferably provincial chairperson position.” The party’s elective conference will take place from June 3 to 5.

Shayi was also elected to the region unopposed in June last year. Although the date for the succession debate only opened yesterday, ANC spokesperson in the province Donald Selamolela said members were free to show support for their preferred candidates. Selamolela said that the date of the conference was discussed during the PEC special council meeting last week.