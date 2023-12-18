R11m investment for beef production in Tshwane

The R11 million investment injected into livestock farming in the City of Tshwane will go a long way in supporting farmers in beef production in Rust de Winter located in the north-east of the municipality. MMC for Environment and Agriculture Management, Ziyanda Zwane, said the investment was thanks to the City’s Environment and Agriculture Management Department’s intervention in developing business plans and soliciting funding at the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development.

At least 15 livestock farmers in Rust de Winter in ward 99 are set to benefit from the investment, which would also cover the construction of 15 cattle-handling facilities. Zwane said: “Furthermore, two construction companies benefited from this project, while 40 job opportunities were created during the construction phase.” The project, he said, would also ensure effective beef cattle-handling practices by improving the safety of farm workers when dealing with animals, enhancing animal welfare and reducing the animals’ stress, and improving farm efficiency.

“To date, eight cattle-handling facilities have been completed. The City, in collaboration with key stakeholders in the agriculture sector, will continue to support farmers in ensuring the growth and sustainability of the industry,” Zwane said. Meanwhile, the Health MMC Rina Marx said the City has already put measures in place to ensure a speedy response to possible cholera cases after the national Department of Health issued an advisory calling for preparedness in South Africa amid the ongoing outbreak of cholera in neighbouring countries, most notably Zimbabwe. “Given that cross-border travel is expected to increase due to the festive season, the City of Tshwane Health Department would like to encourage residents to take the necessary precautions,” she said.