R124m Hammanskraal clinic still without power, water

Pretoria - The new R124million clinic in Hammanskraal could not be opened to the public because the City of Tshwane failed to install electricity and water supply to the facility, Premier David Makhura said yesterday. He was visiting the clinic, named Mandisa Shiceka, accompanied by MECs Dr Bandile Masuku and Taseem Motara, to inspect the progress since his last visit in August. Motara, who heads the Infrastructure Development Department, said several requests were made in vain to the City to connect sewer systems, electricity, water and stormwater drainage to the facility. A report to process the request was expected to be served in Tshwane council in September last year. Motara said the report could not be tabled before council because the sitting in question collapsed.

The delays in connecting power and water meant her department was forced to pay millions to the contractor for protecting the centre.

From August to December her department paid more than R2m to the contractor.

Lack of bulk infrastructure, Motara said, also meant her department couldn’t test if the facility was working properly before it was handed over to the Health Department, headed by Masuku.

Efforts to reach out to former mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and former acting mayor Abel Tau didn’t bear positive results, she said.

Makhura expressed disappointment about the situation, saying the community was also unhappy about it.

“We were waiting for bulk infrastructure services. Now it is March and we are still waiting.

“The community is unhappy. We have built the clinic and the municipality must connect bulk infrastructure. The municipality is not doing its job,” he said.

Makhura said things were about to change for the better when the administrator takes over the City soon.

The provincial government is finalising processes to place the City under administration.

Installing bulk infrastructure, he said, must be one of the priorities of the administrator who was expected to take charge of the metro after Makhura last week announced a decision to dissolve council and put the metro under administration.

“When we say the city is dysfunctional we mean real things. The community is suffering on the ground,” he said.

One of the problems confronting residents was a lack of clean drinking water.

“We came here with the former mayor, Solly Msimanga, who was disputing the fact that water is dirty,” Makhura said.

He lamented the fact that the construction of the R525m Business Processing Outsourcing Park, also in Hammanskraal, was taking too long to complete.

He said some businesses that wanted to occupy the park had decided to do business in other provinces.

“When we say the community is suffering it is not something in our heads. It is not something we have concocted,” he said.

He said the City had a big budget, but it was unable to spend it, and thus risked having this taken away by the National Treasury.

With the City going to by-elections in 90 days, Makhura denied that his visit was part of the ANC’s election campaign.

“You can ask the ANC about the campaign.

“We are here for service delivery,” he said.

Pretoria News