R208bn pledged toward development at Limpopo investment conference

Pretoria - Investors and delegates who participated in the virtual Limpopo investment conference yesterday pledged R208 billion for the province. The two-day conference, that took place on Wednesday and yesterday, forms part of the national investment conference launched in 2018 to attract foreign and domestic investment of over R1 trillion over five years.

Addressing the conference in a pre-recorded video on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said investors were increasingly seeing the opportunities that existed in the province. He said Limpopo was ready to create both local and foreign partnerships. “The government is working to improve the investment climate and reduce the cost of doing business in the province,” Ramaphosa said.

In his closing remarks yesterday, Premier Stan Mathabatha said the successful hosting of the inaugural Investment Conference was a demonstration of progress in the vision of transforming the economy for inclusive growth. He said: “It is a demonstration that the implementation of the Limpopo Development Plan, which underpins our programmes across the socio-economic development sector, is well on course. “We are humbled by the wave of enthusiasm brought to Limpopo Province since the official media launch leading to this conference. For the faith the president has placed in Limpopo in building the economy of the province and the country, we say thank you, Mr President.