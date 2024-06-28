R2.5m to help North-West University students overcome the final hurdle

BP Southern Africa has responded to the plight of 100 North-West University students as part of its centenary commemorative initiatives. The company has donated R2.5 million to help 100 of the university’s students clear their outstanding fees, enabling them to enter the working world with confidence.

Answering a parliamentary question earlier this year, Higher Education Minister Dr Blade Nzimande said 56 627 students at North-West University have outstanding fees. “While we acknowledge the need is great, we wanted to do our part to help some of these students into their next chapter. We have a long and proud relationship with South Africa, going back a century, and we owe our longevity to the communities and customers of this country – this is another way we are giving back,” says Taelo Mojapelo, CEO of bpSA, “Over the last decade, we’ve been investing heavily in education, both within bpSA and for beneficiaries outside of bp. When we founded the Energy Mobility Education Trust (EMET) 10 years ago, the aim was to change the lives of young black South Africans and create a good pipeline of future skills across a broad range of disciplines, but particularly in maths and science. Since 2014, the Trust has invested approximately R247 million to benefit 3 754 young people through STEM education and skills development,” she adds.

EMET’s focus is on developing skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, with particular focus on nurturing black learners and students from underserved areas in South Africa. Professor Bismark Tyobeka, Vice Chancellor of North-West University, says many highly talented students face a tragic shortfall in funding, which needs to be addressed urgently. “We are thankful for bpSA’s commitment to social and economic development in South Africa and I am confident that you can benefit from the innovative research and skilled graduates that North-West University produces, which can lead to potential collaborations in various fields such as engineering, environmental sciences, law, and accounting to mention just a few. As we celebrate our 20 years of existence, we hope that you will open your doors for our students to engage with industry leaders, gain practical experience, and contribute to solving real-world challenges.”