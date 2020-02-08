Marizaan Niemand, 21, suffered multiple injuries in the accident years ago on the N2 between Sodwana Bay and Joburg.
The accident occurred in March 2017, on the N2 highway between Sodwana Bay and Johannesburg. Niemand was a passenger at the time, and was returning to Gauteng from a diving school training course as part of the preparation for her to pursue her career in America working on a yacht.
Her injuries including a fractured humerus and soft tissue injuries to her neck and spine.
She instituted a damages claim in the Gauteng High Court against the Road Accident Fund (RAF) which has agreed to settle her claim and pay her nearly R4.6 million in damages.