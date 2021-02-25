R69.4m spent on Covid-19 research and innovation

Pretoria - The Higher Education, Science and Innovation Department has spent R69.4 million on funding Covid-19 research and innovation, covering 21 projects, Minister Dr Blade Nzimande said. He was speaking during a virtual seminar to dispel myths about the virus and vaccines. Participants included scientists, researchers and health professionals, who deliberated on the latest developments in the fight against Covid-19 and problems emanating from vaccine hesitancy. Nzimande said: “The current environment is fraught with all manner of conspiracy theories that often result in poor decision-making. “Our country and the public need to be informed that the Covid-19 virus is purely biological.”

He said the research projects, sponsored by the government, included plant-based manufacturing of antibodies to fight Covid-19 which aimed to facilitate a rapid development of vaccines against the virus.

The department was also funding the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine trial in partnership with the SA Medical Research Council, at a cost of R4.5m.

Nzimande said it was important for South Africa to deepen its collaboration with China and Russia, as well as Cuba, in the area of vaccine development.

He also advocated for the acknowledgement of traditional medicine in the fight against the pandemic.

“African people have, from time immemorial, gathered tremendous experience on how to deal with diseases,” Nzimande said.

He said South Africa played an important role for the World Health Organization in the establishment of a committee to provide independent scientific advice and support to countries on the safety, efficacy and quality of traditional medicine.

Chief executive of local vaccine manufacturer Biovac, Morena Makhoana, said South Africa had the capability to manufacture vaccines.

“I think people are looking at what is happening globally, and say vaccines have been manufactured in a year, so why can’t South Africa do it. I think South Africa does have the capability,” he said.

Scientific researcher at the University of Cape Town’s Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine, Gadisi Nthambeleni, spoke about misinformation about vaccines.

He said the government had to develop trust among the public.

“We need to answer important questions when people are asking them. We need to educate people about what is the benefit of the vaccine,” he said.

Nthambeleni lamented the fact that people were starting to believe fake news suggesting the vaccine was meant to cause depopulation and would make them unable to conceive children.

“This vaccine is here to help, not to destroy the people,” he said.

Pretoria News