R900m Tottenham Hotspur deal scrapped by Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille

Pretoria - New Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has scrapped the R900 million Tottenham Hotspur deal that was meant to partner up with her department. De Lille, who replaced Lindiwe Sisulu as tourism minister, said the decision would be implemented immediately because the deal was “unlawful”.

Sisulu was fired by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his recent Cabinet reshuffle. De Lille, in her abrupt U-turn during a press briefing in Pretoria on Friday, confirmed that the deal could not be concluded. The former Cape Town mayor and GOOD Party leader listed three reasons why it should be scrapped by SA Tourism. She said that it did not comply with the department’s supply chain procedures and procurement process and was not budgeted for.

She also said it required her approval. “This matter has been marred by controversy. When we enter such partnerships, we need to be accountable and transparent. This proposal must be stopped completely,” De Lille said. The deal was proposed by Tottenham representative to Sisulu in December last year. In January this year, SA Tourism, under the stewardship of Sisulu, approved the proposal.

Last month, Sisulu and the SA Tourism Board assured the country that the deal would be going through. De Lille further said that after seeking legal advice she decided to scrap it. “Looking at the value of what we can benefit as South Africans, or as a country, you have to weigh that up against other priorities within our country,” the minister said.

She said she had written to the SA Tourism Board with a number of queries and given them until Thursday to respond. “Given our economic situation, we need to give considerable attention to everything as the government. Money must be spent wisely all the time. “I made a commitment that I would work with all stakeholders in the tourism sector and hit the ground running.