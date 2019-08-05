Radovan Krejcir urgently wants to be removed from the Leeuwkop maximum prison as he is convinced that a fellow inmate was instructed to poison him. Picture: Antoine de Ras

Pretoria - Radovan Krejcir urgently wants to be removed from the Leeuwkop maximum prison in Johannesburg as he is convinced that the head of the prison instructed a fellow inmate to poison him by lacing his sugar. According to Krecjir, the fellow inmate was promised early release if he “did the job” , but the man got cold feet and handed Krejcir “the

small bag” which contained the alleged lethal substance.

“I am fearing for my life,” he said in papers before the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria.

The man who is serving 35 years imprisonment following a string of convictions, which include drug trafficking, kidnapping and attempted murder, also complained that the prison authorities had no regard for his ailments.

These included back problems, as well as urological and neurological problems. Krejcir said apart from being moved to any other prison, he needed to urgently see medical experts, which include a psychiatrist.

He also asked for an order that the Hawks investigate the “threats” against his life.

He said in his affidavit that he was told in June this year about the “hit” against him by the head of the prison, Anthony Gina. He said an inmate, who was out of the blue transferred to his section, told him Gina told him to orchestrate the “hit” to “get rid of the internal problems.”

This is a claim Gina had rubbished in his answering papers.

Krejcir said the inmate was given a “substance” to put into the sugar over a weekend during which Gina did not work.

But before the plan could be executed, this inmate was placed in solitary confinement for fighting with another inmate. Krejcir said when the inmate was released from confinement, he said that Gina told him “there were no more excuses” and that the job had to be done.

Krecjir said his life was further at risk as there is a “reckless disregard as to medical treatment.”

He said various specialists recommended to the prison hospital section that he should urgently receive medical treatment, but this is being ignored. “I urgently need medical help as I have severe pain,” he said.

His attorney, Ruan Nortje, in his affidavit said he believed Krecjir’s life was in danger. He said Gina told him earlier that he wanted Krejcir out of his prison. “He told us he had problems with Mr Krejcir in the past and that he also received a life-threatening SMS from an unknown number and that he believes the message was from Mr Krejcir.”

Gina meanwhile said the issues of Krejcir’s medial issued had been dealt with and he is attended to by staff on a daily basis at the hospital section of the prison, for among others, back pain and anxiety.

Gina said Krejcir had in any event earlier this year seen a string private doctors for his various ailments.

Regarding the murder allegations against him, Gina said it is untrue.

He said the date of the so-called hit came and went, and nothing happened. He also questioned that if Krejcir had the poison with him, why did he not report the matter to the police.

He said the Czech citizen was a high risk prisoner who had masterminded several foiled escape plans while in jail, which he is being charged for.

Judge Brenda Neukircher meanwhile dismissed the application and slapped Krejcir with the legal costs.

[email protected]

Pretoria News