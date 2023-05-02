Rail link between Limpopo and Gauteng mooted to alleviate traffic congestion

Pretoria - The Gauteng and Limpopo governments are discussing the construction of a railway line linking the two provinces to alleviate traffic congestion. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and his Limpopo counterpart Stan Mathabatha met last week in Joburg to talk about their ambition to fast-track the idea.

They want to link the two provinces through what they called a “new, faster and more efficient rail network”. This commitment follows remarks made by Lesufi in his maiden State of the Province Address in February, to start the process. The rail network is meant to transport commodities for regional and domestic markets as well as people.

The duo said that a joint technical team of senior officials from the two provincial governments and the Gautrain Management Agency would meet regularly to discuss the modalities of the project. They said financial institutions had already shown interest in funding the project. “Along with premier (Stan) Mathabatha, I have been addressing the long-outstanding matter of linking the two provinces using rail as a method to speedily deliver goods so that passengers can move from one province to another as a huge economic benefit. The most special thing is that both of us realised that there is a need for the train.

“Once fully operational, the Limpopo-to-Gauteng rail link will alleviate the traffic congestion between the two provinces, especially during Easter and festive holidays. The project will also stimulate economic growth,” said Lesufi. Lesufi added that they had set up a technical team that would take the project forward as quickly as possible. Mathabatha said: “I wish to thank the premier of Gauteng for this initiative. As Limpopo, we have been trying to implement this project since 2014, and unfortunately we were met with financial challenges.

“I think with the kind of enthusiasm that the premier of Gauteng is bringing into the project, finally it will kick off the ground. We have been trying to do this for quite some time now but with the kind of leadership and enthusiasm that we are bringing to the project it will now fly,” Mathabatha said. Limpopo and Gauteng travellers have received the news with jubilation. Sihle Nthabeleng from Pretoria said the rail link would save him money as he had family in Limpopo.

“Having this train, and I hope the leadership is genuine, will take a lot of pressure off us who have families and business between the two provinces.” Ndivhuwo Magedze from Limpopo said he often travelled to Johannesburg to get stock for his retail business. “I’m hoping the two premiers are truthful about this because it would really help and boost up the economy. It would just be simply easier for me to stock my products,” Magwedze said.