Rain wreaks havoc in areas of Tshwane

Pretoria - Two years ago, residents of Eerste Fabriek informal settlement saw their makeshift homes washed away in flooding caused by heavy rains. And this week, those still waiting to be relocated to their new homes at Lethabong informal settlement near Bronkhorstspruit Road watched in horror as their homes were swept away again. The last group of residents had returned to the area just last week from the shelters and churches where they had been accommodated since the 2019 disaster. Community representative December Matlala said having this happen again just as they waited for relocation was painful. Matlala said they had since written to the Human Rights Commission asking for help.

Several houses were flooded in Block KK Soshanguve. Picture: Supplied

In a letter, they said: “We are writing a letter of concern to you (head of the commission Buang Jones) to request an urgent site inspection and meeting with the City of Tshwane and to speed up the relocation process …”

Matlala said some of the affected residents had to stay with friends while others had returned to the temporary shelters.

“This is unacceptable from the City officials who put their heads on the block and promised our people better housing,” he said.

The City had previously said it was working on a plan to relocate the remaining residents.

The area was among many hard hit by the recent rains that had Tshwane Emergency Services personnel going from one region to another, assisting those in distress.

In Soshanguve Block KK, almost 30 families from the same streets had to be evacuated to a shelter on Monday after their homes were flooded.

The MMC of Social Development, Thabisile Vilakazi, said the City’s Emergency Services personnel had been called in to intervene and move the residents to temporary shelters.

“We immediately activated the department’s welfare team to make an assessment in the place and the extent of social relief needed, which included the provision of blankets and food parcels.”

Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson Charles Mabaso said teams had this week been dispatched to keep watch, especially in low lying areas.

He warned the community and motorists to be on high alert for rising water levels, especially around Centurion.

Areas of risk include Blackwood Road, End and West streets, and the Hendrick Verwoerd lake dam wall.

“The ground is already saturated in most areas of the province and city, and as such, any amount of rain may contribute to flash flooding and traffic disruptions,” Mabaso said.

He added that elevated water levels and localised flooding had been experienced in all seven regions of the City, leading to road closures and damage to property.

“Houses and informal dwellings have been particularly hard hit in Mamelodi, Zithobeni, Hammanskraal, Soutpan, Ga-Rankuwa and Soshanguve.

“In Mamelodi, an estimated 1 000 informal structures have been flooded, and two shacks collapsed. In Soutpan, south of the Tswaing Crater, an estimated 600 houses were flooded.”

Approximately 76 households were affected by the heavy rains in Ga-Rankuwa and Soshanguve Block KK.

Two vehicles were trapped in Vom Hagen Street due to elevated water levels, with the City’s Emergency Services assisting with recovery services.

“No loss of life or serious injuries have been reported,” Mabaso said.

“Affected households have been assisted with clearing water from properties, blankets and mattresses, food parcels, and, where necessary, residents have been relocated to temporary shelters.”

Mabaso said the rain was anticipated to last for the remainder of the week and well into next week.

Weather forecaster Luthando Masinini confirmed that the rainy weather could last until Sunday.

“We are predicting light drizzle for both Thursday and Friday. No severe storms or hail are expected during the week. Going into the weekend, there’s a likely chance of thunderstorms on Saturday,” Masinini said.

Pretoria News