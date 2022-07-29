Ramaphosa concedes revolt in ANC by opponents of the party’s battle against graft

PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa has conceded that there was an internal revolt within the ANC, led by those allegedly against the party’s plans to fight corruption. Ramaphosa said despite the internal revolt, “we have also seen progress in rooting out corruption and ill-discipline within our ranks, and beginning the process, difficult as it is, in tackling factionalism”.

He was speaking at his opening address of the sixth party policy conference that kicked off at Nasrec yesterday. Among other issues about 2 000 delegates will be discussing, or reviewing, are the step-aside rule and cadre deployment policy. “We have witnessed concerted attempts to sow division and destabilise our organisation by forces intent on pursuing narrow interests.

“This has taken many forms, including the distortion of organisational processes, serious acts of social instability and criminality and propaganda campaigns. “This is the work of forces, both within our ranks and outside our movement, that are threatened by the process of renewal and rebuilding,” the president said. Appealing to delegates to renew the image of the ANC, he said they must commit themselves to the fight against corruption.

“On this, there can be no going back. There can be no compromise. We cannot abandon our principled positions on corruption in pursuit of a false unity. Our movement must be united around our values and our mission. It must be united against corruption, against patronage and against factionalism,” he said. The people of South Africa would not forgive the ANC if they abandoned the correct positions that “we have taken on confronting wrongdoing within our ranks”. “History will not forgive us. As we chart the way forward, we must clarify our positions on the declaration of financial interests by ANC leaders, the conduct of lifestyle audits and our policy on ANC leaders and their family members doing business with the state,” Ramaphosa said.

