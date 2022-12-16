Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, December 16, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Ramaphosa gets cold reception at conference

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his political report at the ANC’s 55th National Elective Conference. Picture: File.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his political report at the ANC’s 55th National Elective Conference. Picture: File.

Published 9m ago

Share

Johannesburg – ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa received a cold reception on the first day of the party’s 55th national elective conference at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.

At the start of delivering his political report to the more than 4 500 delegates members from KwaZulu-Natal and half of Gauteng attending the conference heckled and bolted anti-Ramaphosa songs while they gestured with their hands for change.

Story continues below Advertisement

One of the songs was sung “Weh Phala Phala wenzeni uZuma?” (Phala Phala What did Zuma do?) while they shouted “load shedding”, they had none of it as they continued to sing.

The party’s national chairperson tried to intervene and call for order, but the delegates would have none of it.

Mantashe pleaded: “Please note that if you want change, you would have to vote for it, but this is not the time yet. Let’s please behave.”

More on this

The late arrival of former president Cyril Ramaphosa made matters worse, as some in the crowd chanted Zuma’s name in the middle of Ramaphosa’s speech.

As he began his speech, Ramaphosa pleaded with the delegates to behave at the conference as more delegates entered the plenary singing.

“This is not how we behave in this organisation. We are 110 years old, and we don’t behave like this. There will be a time for singing,” Ramaphosa said,

Story continues below Advertisement

Only Limpopo tried to protect Ramaphosa during the chaos.

Ramaphosa is expected to face off with former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize for the position of president.

Ramaphosa gets into the race for the presidency with a cloud hanging over his head regarding the Farmgate scandal.

Story continues below Advertisement

He is accused of concealing a crime that happened at his Limpopo Phala Phala farm, where millions of dollars were allegedly stolen.

Pretoria News

Related Topics:

ANCKwaZulu-NatalCyril RamaphosaPhala Phala

Share

Recent stories by:

Mashudu Sadike