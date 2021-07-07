Rand Water’s infrastructure failure affecting areas of Tshwane

Pretoria - Infrastructure failure in Rand Water’s Palmiet boosters pumping station has started affecting some residential areas north of Tshwane, leading the City to urge residents to reduce their water consumption to avoid possible shortages. Some residents in areas such as Lebanon in Mabopane experienced water interruptions yesterday.

Resident Malebo Mokoena said: “We were surprised to realise we did not have water, and it was not clear what could have happened. “We did not know if there was a burst pipe or something wrong in our area; my friend who lives in Odinburg said she had water.” Chief of staff in the City of Tshwane Jordan Griffiths said it was not surprising because the Mabopane area had a water reservoir that was receiving its supply from Rand Water.

He said: “I have confirmed with our colleagues in water and sanitation. The Rand Water infrastructure failure will be affecting those areas like parts of Soshanguve, Mabopane, Lebanon, Laudium and others. These are areas that are usually first in line when the reservoir run dry as a result of Rand Water pumps failing.” City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said Rand Water notified the City on Monday the infrastructure failure had affected its station’s water pumping capacity, and it was only able to supply 55% of its normal daily water supply volume. “Rand Water has emphasised that if the call to reduce water consumption is not heeded there will not be sufficient water to supply municipalities and reservoirs will run dry. “The City’s water reservoir levels will also drop and ultimately run dry; a situation that will lead to inevitable water supply interruptions.

“The City of Tshwane would also like to remind residents the water restrictions that were imposed previously in line with the water supply by-laws were never withdrawn and are therefore still applicable.” Residents are supposed to adhere to specific restrictions which forbid watering or irrigating gardens with a hosepipe or sprinkler system between 6am and 6pm; refraining from washing vehicles with hose pipes or high-pressure systems; and avoiding filling up swimming pools. Mashigo urged all residents to make efforts to decrease water demand by adhering to the water restrictions and reducing their consumption. “Rand Water is working on restoring the pump as soon as possible,” he added.