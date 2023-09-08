Rapper Xphola nominated for best hip hip award

Pretoria - Xphola has received a Munghana Lonene FM Music Award nomination for his latest single. The song, titled Dlaya, has been nominated for the Xitsonga Hip Hop category. His stable mate, IK The Vocalist, also received a nomination, for best Xitsonga Afro and R n B, for his song Nakurhandza, featuring Mthumbana.

The nomination is a fitting honour for Xphola, born Mafuko Sipho Malatji in Tzaneen. He spent his early life living in Ga-Modjadji, Limpopo, where he attended Mothomeng Primary School. He grew up dreaming of being a martial artist until he moved with his mother and siblings to live in Giyani, Dzumeri Mageva village. It was at this time that he began developing the ability to memorise song lyrics, and his love for music.

He relocated to Mageva village in December 2003 and did Grade 7 at Charlie-Rhangani. In 2005 he went to Nghonyama High School and completed his matric in 2010. In 2010, while in matric, he developed great love for R&B and hip hop, realising then that there were local artists who rapped in Xitsonga. In 2012, he joined Love Life youth centre at N’wamitwa, where he spent some time living with his cousin, who had a computer and speakers.

He started learning how to make beats and recording using his cousin’s computer. In November 2013 he dropped his first single, Xitiko na Mbhawula. It was during that time that he changed his name from Sphola to Xphola. Today, Xphola is still known for his funny lyrics and being extra creative in writing. In June 2018, he started working under the management of Hector Masinge of Masinge Music Production, releasing Wena Ntsena at the same time.