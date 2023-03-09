Recruitment of new Gauteng hospital heads starts following departures

Pretoria - The Gauteng Health and Wellness Department has commenced recruitment processes to fill vacant posts at hospitals in the province following the departure of key officials at major state facilities. The departures include that of Dr Mathabo Mathebula as CEO of Steve Biko Academic Hospital.

She concluded her service with the hospital at the end of February, after 21 years of service within the Gauteng public health system. Mathebula has reportedly taken up a new permanent role as the chief operations officer in the Office of Health Standard Compliance. In the interim, the hospital will be under the leadership of Dr Lehlogonolo Majake, who will serve as acting CEO.

At the end of March, Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital’s Dr Lucas Ndhlovu will be leaving the province to head up the Mpumalanga Health Department. Other departures include the CEO of Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Dr Nkele Lesia, who, according to the department, was retiring after 16 years in the Gauteng public health system as CEO at several hospitals. Lesia will, however, only be leaving at the end of July.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko paid tribute to the CEOs and other key officials who were leaving at an extended executive management committee meeting on Friday, saying it was a “sombre moment” for the health system as they were bidding goodbye to health servants who had contributed to the building of a resilient health system. “It is a bittersweet moment for us as a department as on one hand, we are sad to be losing experienced civil servants. “On the other hand, we are happy that they are going to greener pastures where they will continue to offer their skills, especially in the public service or within the health sector broadly,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.