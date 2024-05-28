Refurbished roads bring relief to motorists

The recently completed refurbishment of roads in Ga-Rankuwa Zone 4, has come as much-needed relief to motorists whose vehicles used to get damaged due to potholes. At least 12 streets in the township had benefited from the City of Tshwane’s roads rehabilitation programme, according to Mayor Cilliers Brink.

The project was dogged by delays due to financial issues in the City and Brink expressed satisfaction that in the end it was successfully completed. He said the initiative covered at least 3,8 km of roads and storm water-related systems, including 12 streets in the area, with a total value of R42 million. During the handover of the project to the community, he said: “ This forms part of the department’s ongoing road upgrade and maintenance project that is spread across the various regions of Tshwane.”

Despite some delays his administration was happy that the City had delivered quality roads and services to residents. “This is visible service delivery and serves as a proof point that our administration delivers to all communities,” he said. Many people took to social media to give the municipality a pat on the shoulder for the tarred roads, with some saying that the project was testament that the DA-led administration was serious about service delivery.

Brink said the City had recently launch a similar road upgrade project worth R20m in Mamelodi’s J Maleleku Drive. “Part of the work there included improving the lifespan and standard of the roads in the area by removing the old asphalt and replacing it with a new layer,” he said. Brink said another major project was the Wonderboom Intermodal Facility for Bus Rapid Transit.