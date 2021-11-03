Relief for Dream Team Foundation as Tshwane land invasion ends

Pretoria - Dream Team Foundation head Julia Mashele is confident that invaders will not return to the land leased to the organisation by the City of Tshwane. Mashele said the Soshanguve NPO, which aids young people with skills development, creates farming jobs and provides support for victims of drug addiction, had been under siege from land invaders.

They kept coming back to the site, which is on wetland, and occupying the land, which they claim to have paid as much as R10 000 for. Tshwane Department of Metro Police officers often intervene whenever then land invaders return, but Mashele said the latest action yielded positive results. "We received the support from Tshwane and were informed that the people would be placed at Rama City. We established that they came from the informal settlements nearby and then ended up on our property.

"However, that should not be allowed because we have a lease contract with the City of Tshwane, entered into many years ago. We cannot allow that to happen because the land will still be used for a lot of things. "We also create a lot of employment for people, and we help many young people who are destitute here in Soshanguve. For that to happen, we also receive the support of funders.“ Mashele said she was looking for funding to erect a fence around the property.