Residents cautioned over low water flow at Soshanguve, Mabopane reservoirs

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has cautioned residents about the low water flow affecting Soshanguve and Mabopane reservoirs. This comes after Soshanguve residents were outraged over a water supply interruption last week without prior notice.

Parts of the township experienced a water outage with residents angry that the municipality had not notified them in advance or supplied them with water tankers. Water supply was, however, subsequently restored after the city explained that the water level at the Block L reservoir had actually dropped following the cleaning maintenance work executed by water utility Rand Water at its Haartebeeshoek reservoir. City spokesperson Selby Bokaba this week said the municipality continued to experience low flows into the Soshanguve Block L reservoirs following maintenance work “that is being carried out by the water utility, Rand Water, since last week, July 12”.

He said Rand Water was currently supplying water through a bypass method, which was also experiencing challenges. “These challenges have led to the critically low levels at the city’s reservoirs which supply Soshanguve and nearby areas,” he said. He added that the city was still waiting for the water utility to advise on the progress of the maintenance.

Water tankers, Bokaba said, had been deployed and were co-ordinated in conjunction with councillors. The city has painted a worrying picture about the water levels of the region 1 reservoirs, with Mabopane Central and Mabopane Main sitting at 73% and 35% respectively. Low water levels were also experienced at Mabopane reservoir, which is sitting at 12%, Soshanguve L North is at 18%, Soshanguve L South at 26% and Soshanguve DD at 37%.