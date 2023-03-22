Residents of Tshwane warned about more water shortages

Pretoria - Residents of Tshwane have been warned to anticipate potential shortages in water tomorrow and on Tuesday when Rand Water technicians will be replacing and upgrading bulk meters. While residents have already endured numerous water shortages and disruptions between the end of last year and beginning of this year, to a point that protests erupted in some parts, they need to anticipate still more interruptions.

The City of Tshwane, however, said these interruptions were inevitable, as its biggest bulk water supplier, Rand Water, was running a series of replacements and upgrades of bulk water meters. This work affected reservoirs which supplied the water to various communities, forcing the City to attempt to mitigate the challenge by filling these reservoirs to maximum capacity. It was hoped that the work would be completed before the water in the reservoirs was used up. City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the first planned shutdown would be at Erasmia and Valhalla reservoirs tomorrow, and could last from 8am to 8pm.

“Water interruption may be experienced in areas like Christoburg, Erasmia, Erasmia, Glen Lauriston, Hoekplaats, Lekker Hoekie, Lekker Hoekie, Monrick, Mooiplaats, Pretoria town and Townlands, Sunderland Ridge, Valhalla and Zwartkop.” It would be followed by another shutdown that would affect parts of Pretoria east on Tuesday, when a team of technicians would carry out another replacement and upgrade of the bulk water meter that supplies the Boardwalk Meander Reservoir. This shutdown was also expected to last eight hours from 6pm on Tuesday to 2am the next day.