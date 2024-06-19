Residents urged not to apprehend Soshanguve siblings’ murder suspect

Police in Gauteng have warned residents and communities in Tshwane not to attempt to apprehend a suspect believed to be involved in the murder of the Mashaba siblings in Soshanguve as he is considered armed and very dangerous. Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said police have offered a R100 000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of Dennis Nyatsunga/Ngobeni, also known as “Shumba”, who allegedly shot and burnt two girls inside a shack two weeks ago.

The Mashaba siblings, 7-year-old Tinyiko and 4-year-old Mpfumo, along with two others, were shot in an attack at Changing Spot informal settlement on June 2. Armed suspects arrived at a shebeen at Changing Spot informal settlement and allegedly fired shots at the patrons. Masondo said it is reported that the suspect is originally from Mozambique, but he might still be in South Africa.

The suspect is said to be using a fraudulent passport and asylum seeker papers. He is short and dark in complexion, he said. “Nyatsunga/Ngobeni is wanted for the murder of four people in Soshanguve, including two girls aged 4 and 7 who were burnt inside the shack on June 2, 2024. He is also facing charges of attempted murder and arson,” he said. Masondo said anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspect is requested to contact Major General Mbuso Khumalo on 082 556 8642 or Lieutenant Colonel Andile Mankayi on 082 413 2141.

A suspect also believed to be involved in the Soshanguve murders appeared in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court last Thursday. National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said an identity parade would be conducted to confirm or exclude the suspect from the murder of the Soshanguve siblings. Mahanjana said the man was arrested on charges relating to other crimes and was yet to be linked to the murder of the two girls.