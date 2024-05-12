Rietgat SAPS arrests two suspects in possession of unlicensed firearm

Two suspects were arrested after police seized two unlicensed firearms and ammunition at a residence in Rietgat. The police received a tip-off from the community members, which highlighted the importance of public participation in preventing crime.

Rietgat SAPS, Soshanguve K9 Unit, and Flying Squad members executed a joint search warrant at a residential property. The operation resulted in the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of two unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Johan van Dyk said the firearms will undergo ballistic testing to determine any linkages to other crimes committed in the country.

“This operation demonstrates the effectiveness of collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies and the community in combating crime,” he said. Van Dyk said the suspects are expected to appear in court soon, facing charges related to the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. He also added that this operation serves as a warning to criminals that law enforcement agencies are committed to ensuring public safety and will act swiftly on any information received.

Brigadier Samuel Thine, the district police commissioner of Tshwane, commended the community for their vigilance and encouraged them to continue reporting criminal activities. Meanwhile, the police have arrested four suspects for possessing counterfeit petroleum oil products valued at R225 000 in Centurion on Tuesday. According to a preliminary report, a team of investigators from the National Counterfeit Unit and Commercial Crimes Investigations operationalised information with brand protectors.

Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said, the team obtained a search and seizure warrant and proceeded to the identified address in Monavoni, a suburb on the outskirts of Centurion. ”This resulted in the seizure of over 3 000 litres of petroleum oil imitating well-known brands.,” she said. She further said, that following the arrests, the Department of Home Affairs will verify the residency status of four Zimbabwean nationals.