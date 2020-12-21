Rise in Covid-19 patients at Mamelodi Regional Hospital

Pretoria - The past two weeks have seen an increase in Covid-19 cases at Mamelodi Regional Hospital. The increase, the first in months, was a definite sign that the second wave of the infections was real, said hospital chief executive Dr Naing Soe. He said by the look of things, it seemed that citizens were not taking the pandemic seriously enough and had allowed themselves to be caught up in the festive fever. "We have had no new cases in three months, but from two weeks ago there are about 10 new cases recorded here, and this might continue," he said. Overall, Covid-19 infections continue to climb in Gauteng, with the Health Department reporting a sharp increase in cases and deaths daily.

Soe said fortunately most staff members appeared to be asymptotic, and previously those who had tested positive recovered quickly.

"Even though most of them don't show any signs or symptoms of Covid-19 we still test and ensure those positive isolate and quarantine when they have to."

He added that people were not adhering to the rules as much as they were supposed to, and that was the reason for the second wave.

The wearing of masks and keeping social distance was the best way to reduce the risk of getting infected, he said, adding that the public just needed to be more aware of that.

"So far the hospital was not burdened by the second wave or anything, we have been doing really well, at least until the second wave hit us."

He urged the residents of Mamelodi to continue working alongside the hospital, by adhering to the rules and not allowing the virus to infest the township.

Soe added that with the hospital had recently been renovated, and staff was now dedicated to delivering excellent service, they expected to have no difficulties with managing the second wave.

He said they were all well prepared if the virus hit Tshwane seriously again, but he hoped the public would comply with safety guidelines during the holidays.

"We have been very proud of our nurses and doctors who continue to dedicate themselves tirelessly everyday."

Pretoria News