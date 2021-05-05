Rising Covid-19 cases in Tshwane cause for concern

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane is concerned by the increase in Covid-19 cases in the capital and has urged residents to remain highly vigilant.

Active Covid-19 cases in the city stood at 746 yesterday. In addition, the Department of Health has identified Tshwane as an area of concern.

City chief of staff Jordan Griffith said they had not identified hot spots, but were sending teams from the outreach programmes to wards experiencing increases.

He said the numbers have started to drop in those areas.

“The City is not yet in a position where it can say some areas needed more attention than others,” he said.

“We thus send teams to effect change and remind people to get screened, tested and abide by regulations.

Griffith said: “In some areas the increasing numbers are simply because of the high population density; so there you can expect to see slightly higher numbers than in other areas with fewer people.

"We have not seen significant increases in specific areas even though the statement by the national Department of Health suggested there could be a continuous spike."

He said the City was continuing its outreach programme to all busy areas in Tshwane.

MMC for Health Sakkie du Plooy said he would have a meeting with the Covid-19 council to get a sense of the situation.

According to the office of mayor Randall Williams, new Covid-19 infections were noted between Thursday last week and Monday this week.

On Thursday, there were 94 new cases, 72 by Saturday, 117 on Sunday, and 81 by Monday.

