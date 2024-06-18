Road closures due to inauguration of the president

President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa will be inaugurated as Head of State at the Union Buildings in Pretoria this Wednesday. The presidential inauguration is expected to be attended, foreign heads of state, invited guests and members of the public. The heads of states or governments and the delegates are expected to arrive at a different point of entry.

The following road closures around the Union Buildings will be implemented from 3am tomorrow to 6am on Thursday: • Gordon Road and Stanza Bopape Street • Jan Shoba and Stanza Bopape Street

• Grosvenor and Stanza Bopape Street • Hilda and Stanza Bopape Street • Festival and Stanza Bopape Street

• Athlone and Stanza Bopape Street • Hill and Stanza Bopape Street • Orient and Stanza Bopape Street

• Balmoral Avenue and Stanza Bopape Street • Lisdogan Avenue and Stanza Bopape Street • Farenden and Stanza Bopape Street

• East Avenue and Stanza Bopape Street • Beckett and Stanza Bopape Street • Pine and Stanza Bopape Street

• Blackwood and Stanza Bopape Street • Johan and Stanza Bopape Street • Wessels and Stanza Bopape Street

• Madiba and Stanza Bopape Street • Leyds/Zeederberg and Stanza Bopape Street • Hamilton and Stanza Bopape Street

• Steve Biko and Stanza Bopape Street • Dumbarton Road and Stanza Bopape Street • Dumbarton Road and Harcourt Street

• Dumbarton Road and Nassau Street • Madiba Street and Government Avenue • Edmond Street and Government Avenue

• Balmoral and Government Avenue • Tom Jenkins Drive and Soutpansberg Road • Tom Jenkins Drive and Russell Street

• Tom Jenkins Drive next to Government House • East and Government Avenue • Beckett Street and Government Avenue

• Pine Street and Government Avenue • Blackwood Street and Government Avenue • North Street

• Soutpansberg Road • Van Der Merwe Street • Nuffield Street

The trial run of the street closures took place over the past two days. The Tshwane Metro Police Department, together with other law enforcement agencies, will be deployed to monitor the street closures. Motorists are advised to avoid the affected streets and to use alternative routes, such as Pretorius Street, Park Street, Du Toit Street, Greef Street, Frederika Street and Justice Mahomed Street.

Rietondale Park will be open for invited guests and members of the public to park their cars and ride the bus to the Union Buildings. The shuttles will commence operations from 3am until 6.30am. There will be no private vehicle access to the Union Buildings or the area surrounding the venue except for residents with permits. Residents in streets affected by the closures (around the Union Buildings and Rietondale) are urged to collect permits from Pieter Delport Centre at 770 Government Avenue, Eastcliff in Pretoria. They will have to present proof of residence when collecting the permits. The public walking-in will have access to the Union Buildings south lawns through a security checkpoint.