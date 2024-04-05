Road safety campaign taken to Mamelodi

The Tshwane metro police’s road safety campaign was taken to Mamelodi township where many motorists were slapped with fines for being on the wrong side of the traffic rules. Part of the operation targeted businesses that were found to have flouted outdoor advertising municipal by-laws.

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) spokesperson, senior superintendent Isaac Mahamba said the road safety operation was carried out by the department’s by-law unit from Region 6 and other law enforcement agencies. During the operation the metro police members issued 61 AARTO 01 infringement notices amounting to R53 300 to motorists who broke road traffic laws. Tshwane metro police recover stolen vehicle in Mamelodi. SUPPLIED Mahamba said: “A total of 23 Section 56 infringement notices were issued to business owners for business compliance, amounting to R15 300, and illegal advertising boards were removed.”

In a separate operation this week TMPD K9 Unit recovered two stolen vehicles within an hour in Mamelodi. One of the vehicles was a Nissan Micra that was reported stolen in Hatfield. According to TMPD, the suspects stole the car keys from the owner's pocket and fled in a car.

On the same day, a Toyota Hilux bakkie was stolen from Moreleta Park and recovered in Nellmapius near Mamelodi. Mahamba said: “The circumstances under which the car was stolen is still under investigation.” He said no suspects were arrested for both cases of stolen vehicles.