Rooiwal Phase 1 project on track for completion in 2025

Work to refurbish the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant has made significant strides and it is envisaged to be finished by April 2025. This was said by City of Tshwane deputy mayor Nasiphi Moya, who was part of the municipal Rooiwal subcommittee members who visited the plant.

She said the subcommittee was encouraged by the steady progress made by officials to ensure that Phase 1 of the refurbishment of Rooiwal was completed by April next year. “The visit offered incredible insights into the tremendous progress being made in comparison to a previous visit conducted on May 9, 2024,” she said. According to her, there has been progress in securing the site with security personnel, with the future aim of installing camera surveillance.

Other areas of improvement, she said, included equipment management and re-installation, which have all been dealt with according to plan. She said the completion of pumping sewage effluent and desludging was also on track, signalling that the removal of scrapper down pipes and refurbishments will start this month. “When we handed the project over to the Development Bank of Southern Africa, we envisioned March 2025 as the deadline for general building and mechanical engineering and April 2025 for the Phase 1 completion deadline,” she said.

She reiterated that Rooiwal refurbishments would ensure the quality of water discharged from the plant was improved. “Once the system runs steadily at the plant, we should be able to monitor the safety and quality of the water provided and its chemical distributions. “Our visit to Rooiwal also finalised the final steps to ensuring that Hammanskraal residents have access to clean water by September 2024. This deadline is still within our reach with the completion of the water meter readings project. Over 30 000 household meters were assessed during the programme,” Moya said.